Pfizer offers to supply its COVID-19 vaccine to Indian govt at not-for-profit price

Pfizer

Pfizer on April 22 said it has offered a not-for-profit price for its COVID-19 vaccine for the government immunisation programme.

"We continue to be in discussions with the government and remain committed to make our vaccine available for deployment in India’s immunisation programme,” a Pfizer company spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

The company didn't disclose the price it has quoted to the government.

"We note certain press reports citing a price for American vaccines in India. As far as Pfizer is concerned, this information is entirely incorrect," Pfizer said.

The drug manufacturer also said its priority would be to exclusively support governments by supplying its vaccine only to governments for their immunisation programmes.

"This would be our approach in India as well," the company said.

Tiered pricing

Pfizer also said it has adopted a tiered price structure for its COVID-19 vaccine.

".. in all our agreements Pfizer has adopted a distinct pricing structure for high, middle, and low/lower-middle-income countries consistent with our commitment to work towards equitable and affordable access for our COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world," the company said.

Pfizer on April 21 told Moneycontrol that it would continue engagement with the central government towards making the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine part of the government’s immunisation programme in the country.

In February, it had withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, after failing to meet the drug regulator’s demand for a local safety and immunogenicity study.

But circumstances have changed now, with Pfizer becoming eligible to directly seek EUA from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import its COVID-19 vaccine, as the government last week waived the requirement of submitting local bridge trial data upfront for vaccines approved by the USFDA, European Medicines Agency (EMA), UK MHRA, PMDA Japan or those listed with the WHO under Emergency Use Listing. All these regulatory agencies have approved the Pfizer vaccine.

Recently, Pfizer signed a deal with South Africa to supply the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at $10 per dose.

Pfizer’s vaccine is based on genetic material or mRNA. The vaccine is safe with an efficacy of 95 percent after the second dose. The vaccine needs to be taken in two full doses, with a gap of 21 days and storage temperature of -70 degrees Centigrade.