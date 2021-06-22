MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

PETA asks Amul to pull ad on vegan tennis star Novak Djokovic

Amul and PETA have been at loggerheads ever since Amul rolled out a series of ads that “busted myths about plant-based beverages”.

June 22, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Representative image: Reuters)

Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Representative image: Reuters)


Animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and India’s dairy brand Amul are at it again, this time over an advertisement on Tennis star Novak Djokovic.

PETA has sent a letter to Amul asking it to pull its ads on appropriating Novak Djokovic’s recent 19th Grand Slam title win in the French Open tennis championship, pointing out that the ad is deceptive as Djokovic is vegan (plant-based) and, therefore, does not consume dairy.

Amul recently rolled out an ad after Novak Djokovic won the title. The advertisement hailed Djokovic’s win saying “serb kuch jeeta.....do baar”. However, it also implied that the tennis player consumed dairy products and said, “Amul Djo khaaye, usse bhaaye.”

According to PETA, that is why the ad is misleading.

“Djokovic is a vegan who won his 19th Grand Slam, and now, PETA India slams Amul for appropriating his image in an ad for the very product he denounces,” said PETA India CEO and veterinarian Dr Manilal Valliyate.

Close

Related stories

This is not the first time that PETA has called out Amul for its ads.In 2020, too, the company pointed out that Hollywood actor and star of the movie ‘Joker’ Joaquin Phoenix being vegan after Amul had rolled out an ad on him.

Advocating the vegan lifestyle, which is the bone of contention between Amul and PETA, Valliyate in its letter said: “Today, many athletes and celebrities around the world, including tennis champion Venus Williams, Formula 1’s Lewis Hamilton, American football player Colin Kaepernick, and Olympic gold medallist and football player Alex Morgan, are eating vegan for improved health, concern for animals, or to help the environment.”

Amul and PETA have been at loggerheads since March after Amul rolled out advertisements in newspapers and on social media talking about the difference between milk and plant-based beverages.

Also Read: Why Amul and PETA are at loggerheads

The advertisements busted “myths” such as “plant-based beverages are rich in nutrients”, “plant-based beverages are milk” and “plant-based beverages are a sustainable food system” etc. It went on to talk about the “fact that milk is a complete food, natural as well as vegetarian.”

Amul recently rolled out an ad appropriating Novak Djokovic’s recent 19th Grand Slam title win in the French Open tennis championship. Amul recently rolled out an ad appropriating Novak Djokovic’s recent 19th Grand Slam title win in the French Open tennis championship.

ASCI, which is a self-regulatory voluntary organisation of the advertising industry, upheld the contentions of AMUL and observed that “there is sufficient scientific data to prove that milk is nutritious and a rich source of calcium, vitamins, carbohydrates, fat, minerals and protein.”

Disgruntled with the ASCI verdict, PETA, wrote a letter to Amul in late May, asking the dairy cooperative society to switch to making vegan products.Since then, both sides have waged an ugly war of words which subsequently resulted in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Amul, wherein it asked for a ban on PETA.
TAGS: #Amul #Novak Djokovic #PeTA
first published: Jun 22, 2021 01:42 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Business Not As Usual

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.