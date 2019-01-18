App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Personal care brand Arata Zero Chemicals raises seed funding; DSG Consumer Partners leads round

The company sells nature-derived, vegan and chemical free unisex skin and hair care products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Arata Zero Chemicals, a New Delhi-based personal care brand, has raised seed funding of Rs 3.5 crore from early stage venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partners, AngelList India and Rajan Raghavachari, former personal care research and development director at Unilever.

The company sells nature-derived, vegan and chemical free unisex skin and hair care products. In  a statement, the company said it aims to use the funds for new product development, product launches, marketing, building the team and investment in its online and offline presence.

Launched in February 2018, Arata sells its products online across various marketplaces as well as on its own website. The company also has a curated offline presence across select modern trade stores in Delhi-NCR.

It said that they catered to over 10,000 customers across the country and plans to increase its reach through online marketing and distribution in the next 12 months.

Arata was founded in 2017 by Dhruv Madhok, a former strategy consultant in the US and UAE and Dhruv Bhasin, a former finance executive in the UK and India.

Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners, said: "Consumers across the globe are becoming more conscious about the safety and efficacy of personal care products they use on a regular basis. At the same time, younger consumers are showing a strong preference for natural and plant-based ingredients. We believe there is huge scope for an honest, clean label everyday personal care brand that consumers can trust."
