Persistent Systems partners with Google Cloud to launch generative AI solutions

Persistent Systems on July 31 said that it has strengthened its partnership with Google Cloud by launching a suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions.

"These offerings support clients throughout their AI journeys, enabling the successful implementation of advanced technologies at scale," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership will equip clients with AI solutions to understand how to successfully identify and implement advanced technologies to their businesses at scale, the company added.

Persistent System also claimed that its IP-driven application and database modernisation accelerator will streamline data modernisation, reducing time to market and costs by using Google Cloud's Generative AI solutions.

Moreover, it added that the art market website Artnet has benefited from a conversational AI-powered interface, aiding art buyers with natural language interactions and purchasing decisions based on criteria.

Commenting on the partnership extension, Rajesh Abhyankar, Senior VP of Google Business Unit at Persistent, emphasised Generative AI's value across industries, facilitating faster time-to-market and improved business outcomes.

Jim Anderson, VP of NA Partners Ecosystem & Channels at Google Cloud, commends Persistent's adoption of Google Cloud Vertex AI, anticipating the impact on clients seeking innovative programs.

At 13.44 PM, the shares of Persistent Systems are quoting at Rs 4,730, up nearly 1 percent on July 31, against the previous close of Rs 4,690.