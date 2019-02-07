App
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

PepsiCo plans new snacks line in Bengal

The PepsiCo announcement came at a time when the city is hosting the Bengal Global Business Summit.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

PepsiCo India plans to expand its operations in West Bengal with a new production line at its snacks manufacturing facility in the state.

The company which has shied away from disclosing the investment figures for the installation of its additional snack line, said in a press release on Thursday, that it will increase the sourcing of potatoes by 50 per cent from the state.

When contacted, a PepsiCo official declined to divulge the investment figure saying he was not authorised to speak.

The beverages to snacks MNC said the company plans to double its snacks business in India by 2022, the release said.

The company also has the potential to generate over 300 additional employment opportunities in the state, the release said.

The PepsiCo announcement came at a time when the city is hosting the Bengal Global Business Summit.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 02:19 pm

