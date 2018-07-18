PepsiCo India to reduce salt in snacks; to pilot plant-based packaging

PepsiCo India on July 18 said that it will reduce salt content in 75 percent of its snacks portfolio by 2025 as part of strategy towards offering healthier food. The company also said that as part of sustainable packaging solutions it will pilot 100 percent compostable, plant-based packaging for its popular snacks products -- Lay's and Kurkure in India from this year.

"We have reduced 5 percent to 25 percent sodium across popular variants of our snacks flagship brands, Lay's and Kurkure and we further aim at reducing sodium in 75 percent of our food's portfolio by 2025," PepsiCo India Vice President – Snacks Category Jagrut Kotecha said in a statement.

PepsiCo India said it has already introduced upgraded variants of its Lay's snacks with reduced sodium in different flavours containing 13 percent to 215 percent lesser sodium.

The company's snacks portfolio also include Lehar, Cheetos and Uncle Chipps.

Kotecha further said in line with the PepsiCo's 'performance with purpose goals 2025', the company is working to reduce the impact of its packaging on environment and increase recycling of plastic waste.

"The first step towards the actualisation of this journey is the resizing of packaging of our brands Lay's and Kurkure. This will significantly help us in reducing our carbon footprint," he added.

The company also said it is working with partners to support and leverage new technologies for sustainable packaging solutions.

"We will be piloting the first ever 100 per cent compostable, plant-based packaging for our popular snacks products - Lay's and Kurkure this year," the company said.

India will be among the first countries to pilot this packaging.

"We plan to launch the pilot for this new compostable packaging with Lay's and Kurkure starting in Q4 of this year," it added.