PepsiCo India extends partnership with CSC, to list products in 3 more states on Grameen eStore

Food and beverage major PepsiCo on Tuesday announced extension of its partnership with the government-supported CSC’s Grameen eStore platform in three more states -Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand - and list its products on it.

This will further enable the last-mile delivery of its snacking brands - Lay’s, Kurkure, and Uncle Chipps - in rural India and encourage entrepreneurship, said a joint statement from PepsiCo and Common Service Centres (CSC).

Besides, PepsiCo would also strengthen the availability of its snacking products in the rural area of Uttar Pradesh, a state where it had successfully piloted the project, by listing in more districts, it added.

"After a successful pilot project in Uttar Pradesh, PepsiCo India’s snacking brands... will be listed on the CSC Grameen eStore across the hinterlands of Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, and will continue to be listed in more districts of Uttar Pradesh. The products will be made available through 20,000 village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) and 489 distributor village level entrepreneurs (DVLEs)," the statement said.

CSC Grameen eStore is a hyper-local e-commerce platform by CSC (under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) to promote digital ordering and delivery in rural areas.

"PepsiCo India’s partnership with CSC is aligned with the Government of India’s mission of building AatmaNirbhar Bharat by creating rural employment and making the digital inclusion of rural India a reality. The partnership started last year with a pilot in Uttar Pradesh involving 264 VLEs, which received a positive response," it said.

Taking learnings from there, PepsiCo India has not only expanded the program but also has provided opportunities to existing VLEs to convert into DVLEs. This will further help in promoting rural entrepreneurship giving existing entrepreneurs more reach and potential to earn.

CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Kumar Tyagi said: "The extension of our partnership with PepsiCo India will certainly prove a milestone for CSC to ensure last-mile delivery in the hinterlands of rural India while enhancing rural entrepreneurship helping in the scaling of businesses and local employment."

PepsiCo India Senior Director and Head of Sales Aditya Sinha said, "We started our partnership with CSC Uttar Pradesh that has shown positive results and are delighted to take this partnership forward to three more states besides further expanding it in Uttar Pradesh.”

India is one of the major markets for Pepsico, where it operates with brands like Pepsi, Lay’s, Kurkure, Tropicana 100%, Gatorade and Quaker.