PE investors line up to buy SBI General foreign partner's stake ahead of IPO

Multiple private equity (PE) funds are in the race to acquire Insurance Australia Group (IAG)'s 26 percent stake in SBI General Insurance.

An Economic Times report said that Carlyle, ChrysCapital, PremjiInvest, and GIC of Singapore are in the race for the stake.

The size of the deal would be Rs 3,000 crore valuing the non-life insurance company at Rs 12,000 crore.

SBI General is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian stock markets in FY20. A deal to sell IAG's stake will help in price discovery.

SBI General Insurance is a joint venture between IAG and State Bank of India. SBI holds 70 percent in the venture while IAG holds 26 percent.

In September 2018, SBI had approved a 4 percent stake sale in SBI General Insurance to Axis New Opportunities Fund (Axis AMC) and PI Opportunities (Premji) for Rs 481.73 crore. Prior to this deal, SBI held 74 percent in the general insurer.

IAG had expressed intent earlier this year to sell its stake in the general insurance company.