PE firm Advent International acquires women's innerwear brand Enamor

Leading US-based private equity investor Advent International, which owns a majority stake in men's innerwear brand Dixcy Textiles, has now entered the women's premium innerwear segment by acquiring market leader Enamor.

Advent has acquired full stake from the promoters and existing investors India Alternatives and Faering Capital – at an equity valuation of nearly Rs 320 crore. The deal marks Advent's fourth transaction in the domestic consumer goods sector in the past four years.

Recently, Advent had announced the purchase of a majority stake in Delhi-based packaged snack-maker DFM Foods from its promoters and investor WestBridge Crossover Fund for around Rs 852 crore.

Enamor offers a range of lingerie, sportswear and athleisure wear and has 20 exclusive brand outlets and over 4,500 points of sale nationwide, predominantly located in larger cities.

"Enamor is a market leader in a dynamic segment with significant growth potential and a strong management team who will continue to lead the business," said Vinod Padikkal, a Director at Advent International.

Shekhar Tewari, CEO of Enamor, said: "Women’s lingerie in India is a high-growth market, with only a few strong brands in operation. As lingerie sales increase alongside disposable income, Enamor, one of the market's leading players, is strongly positioned to benefit from these trends. Investment bank Avendus was the exclusive advisor to Enamor and its shareholders on this transaction.

In the past 12 years, Advent International has deployed more than $1 billion in 10 companies with headquarters or operations in India across sectors such as consumer products, financial services, healthcare, industrial and technology.