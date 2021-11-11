PDS Multinational Fashions Q2 net profit jumps over 272%

Representative Image

Plug and play design-led platform PDS Multinational Fashions announced over 272 percent jump in its net profit for the second quarter ended September (Q2) to Rs 67 crore as compared to Rs 18 crore reported in the year ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter also climbed 18 percent to Rs 2,195 crore as compared to Rs 1,856 crore in Q2 FY21. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 84 crores (3.8 percent) versus Rs 35 crore (1.9 percent) in Q2 FY21.

Commenting on the results, Sanjay Jain, Group CEO, PDS Multinational Fashions said, “We are truly excited to have reported our strongest quarterly performance in the last five years with a topline of Rs 2,195 crore. In line with our strategy to expand beyond the predominant markets of UK and Europe, we have deepened our presence in the North American markets with H1 FY22 achieving 90 percent of full year FY21 sales.”

PDS Multinational Fashions reported 35 percent year-on-year increase in operational revenue to Rs 3,821 crore in H1 FY22 as compared to Rs 2,822 crore registered in the year ago period. The company’s net profit for the period stood at Rs 126 crore ac compared to Rs 20 crore in H1 FY21.

“PDS is leveraging its robust platform to propel into the next growth phase. On one hand, we are strategizing the way forward through unlocking potential in untapped geographies & categories, building teams, collaborating with marquee customers, increasing wallet share of existing customers and strengthen the vendor network. On the other hand, we are transforming from being just a “fashion” company to a truly digital platform providing ESG compliant end-to-end solutions with sustainability at its core.”, Jain added.

The company also announced two new appointments in its board. Mungo Park and Robert Sinclair have joined the company’s Board of Directors. Additionally, in Sri Lanka, PDS through its subsidiary entered into a strategic exclusive partnership with two manufacturing facilities for the production of baby and kidswear catering to markets in North America and Europe. PDS has recently launched an organic kidswear brand in India, Turtledove London, in a digital first format in association with Firstcry.com and turtledovelondon.co.in.