PC Jeweller receives loan recall notices from four banks

PC Jeweller on February 7 said it has received loan recall notices from four lenders - IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India and Karur Vysya Bank.
The Delhi-based jeweller, in a regulatory filing, noted that its legal proceedings with the State Bank of India (SBI), being held before the Debts Recovery Appellate Tribunal (DRAT), is underway. The next hearing will be held on February 28, it said.
"We also submit that the four other banks of the Consortium, namely IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of India as well as Karur Vysya Bank have also issued their loan recall notices to the company," the exchange filing added.
PC Jeweller further said that all of its showrooms, "except three, namely, Preet Vihar, Pitampura and Kingsway Camp", are operational. The three showrooms that are currently not operating are located in Delhi.