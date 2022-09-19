PB Fintech will not chase profitability by compromising on investments, says CEO Yashish Dahiya

Public investors sway quickly and don’t give much importance to future execution, PB Fintech CEO Yashish Dahiya told Moneycontrol's Anuradha Sengupta in an interview for Life After Listing.

Close to a year after the Policybazaar and Paisabazaar parent company went public, the company’s founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok bansal said that post listing, the founders have had to spend more time aligning investors with the nuances of the business.

PB Fintech shares are now trading at Rs 545 apiece, down 48 percent from its IPO price of Rs 980 apiece.

In Dahiya’s views, public market investors may not fully understand the business but at the same time will be judging the business on a lot more parameters than it was being judged for pre-listing.

“In my opinion, we should have gone public four years later. That's my learning from this because I think markets change their view very quickly. And they will always assume they're rational. I think you should go public when your static value is similar because I don't think the public investors, in general, give so much credibility to future execution,” Dahiya said.

Post the company’s listing in November 2021, Dahiya had said that he is not driven by profitability and hence has not given any guidance or expectations to their public market investors. Profitability has become a key point for debate for newly listed tech and startup companies.

Months later, Dahiya maintains that PB Fintech will not chase profitability by compromising on investments towards new initiatives and growth.

“People assume that we are going to try to over-manage things to deliver numbers. That is not who we are. That's what I think is the biggest difference between founder-led companies and not-founder-led companies. Founder-led companies are half-mission and half-profit goals. And in fact, if you ask me, honestly, I think it's 80 percent mission and 20 percent profit goals,” Dahiya explained.

However, the company’s insurance business has been profitable and Bansal added that the lending business is expected to be profitable soon.

In the first quarter of FY23, PB Fintech’s losses widened to Rs 204 crore, from Rs 110.84 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal owing to a steep increase in employee, advertising and promotional expenses.

Revenue from operations jumped by 112.5 percent to Rs 505.2 crore from Rs 238 crore a year ago.

The insurance premium business, through the Policybazaar platform, grew 52 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,430 crore and credit disbursal, through Paisabazaar, by 136 percent to Rs 2,320 crore in the quarter.

Moneycontrol had reported on September 9 that according to details in PB Fintech’s Annual Report for FY22, only three of the company’s top executives – Dahiya, Bansal and policybazaar.com CEO Sarbvir Singh – were granted employee stock options (ESOPs) worth more than Rs 1,044 crore in the previous fiscal when the company went public.

Startups have drawn criticism over top executives being granted ESOPs at a time when the company’s stocks are not performing well.

PB Fintech had added that the ESOPs have a vesting period of five years and are subject to the condition that the company’s market-capitalisation is above $5 billion (around Rs 39,800 crore at prevailing exchange rates) on average during the vesting year.

On asked about the timeline to achieve the market cap, CFO Bansal replied, “There's no timeline. If we do not have that valuation, then you don't get it, and they will just keep on getting postponed. The actual thing is the market valuation, whether it is $5 billion, $2 billion, or $20 billion, it's not in our control.”