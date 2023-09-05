Paytm reports steady growth in payments and loan distribution business for August

The company also said that it is continuing to see increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards.

Digital payments company Paytm witnessed sustained growth in its payments and loan distribution business in August, the company said via a regulatory filing on September 5.

One97 Communications Ltd is the parent entity of mobile payments and financial services company Paytm.

The release said that 87 Lakh devices have been provided to subscribers and the value of loans distributed through the Paytm platform is currently at Rs 5,517 crore for the month of August 2023.

"With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," Paytm said via the release.

The number of average monthly transacting users (MTU) stood at 9.4 crore for the quarter to date. Gross Merchandise Value for the quarter to date (for July and August) stood at Rs 3.0 Lakh crore ($36.3 billion) witnessing a year-on-year growth of 43 percent.

The company also said that it is continuing to see an increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards.

Paytm's loan distribution business also witnessed growth with total loans distributed through the platform for the quarter to date (for July & August) growing 137 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,710 crore ($1.3 billion).

The release also mentioned that the company plans to onboard more lending partners and also tighten the credit quality of the loans.

"Over the past several quarters, we have talked about our plans to calibrate growth to further tighten the credit quality of loans distributed on our platform. We currently have 8 lending partners (including for credit card distribution) and we aim to onboard 3-4 partners in FY 2024," the release said.