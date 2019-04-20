Paytm Payments Bank appoints Sairee Chahal to board of directors

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPB) on April 20 said it has appointed entrepreneur Sairee Chahal to its board of directors. Chahal is the founder and CEO of SHEROES -- a community platform for women.

"We are delighted to have Ms Sairee Chahal on our board. She has comprehensive experience of customer service ecosystem. We will benefit from her knowledge and expertise," PPB Managing Director and CEO Satish Gupta said in a statement.

PPB, which was incorporated in August 2016, formally began its operations in 2017.

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51 percent stake in PPB, while the rest is held by One97 Communications.

Gupta had recently stated that PPB has 4.4 crore savings bank accounts with deposits of over Rs 400 crore as well as 26 crore wallet accounts.