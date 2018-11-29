App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm owner One97's valuation tops Rs 1 lakh crore after Warren Buffett deal

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The valuation of Paytm's parent company One97 Communications has reportedly crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark in the unofficial market, according to a report in The Economic Times. Shares of One97 were valued at Rs 18,200 apiece this week, up 60 percent since Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a stake in the company, six months ago, the report states, adding that One97 Communications is currently valued at Rs 1,00,975 crore, with a paid up capital of Rs 55.32 crore.

“Shares of One97 Communications have jumped from Rs 11,000 to Rs 18,000 in just six months after Berkshire Hathaway invested,” Sambhav Aggarwal director of ARMS Securities, a firm dealing in unlisted shares told the daily.

The unlisted company's value has surpassed the market capitalisation of listed bigwigs such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Induslnd Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Godrej Consumer and HDFC Standard Life Insurance.

In September, One97 accepted a $300 million investment from the Warren Buffet-led company in exchange of 1,702,713 fully paid-up equity shares in Paytm.

“The share price of Paytm’s parent company jumped only after Berkshire Hathaway bought stake in the company. he shares are currently trading between Rs 18,000 and Rs 18,200," a Mumbai-based broker who deals in unlisted shares, Narottam Dharawat told ET.
First Published on Nov 29, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #One97 Communications #PayTm

