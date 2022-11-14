 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma 'optimistic' on lending as firm close to EBITDA profitability

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

The number of loans disbursed by Paytm which is nearing EBITDA profitability grew nearly three times or 161 percent to 3.4 million

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma assured shareholders that the company is on the right path to profitability and free cash flows, in a letter to shareholders on November 14.

"One year ago, we made our way to the public markets. We are aware of the expectations that Paytm carries, and I assure you that we are on the right path to profitability and free cash flows," Sharma said in the letter along with the company's operating metrics update for October on the stock exchanges.

Paytm posted an increase of nearly five times or 387 percent in loan disbursements in October to Rs 3,056 crore from a year ago, the company said.

Also Read | Paytm Payments Bank receives RBI observations on IT report

The number of loans disbursed by Paytm grew nearly three times or 161 percent to 3.4 million.

On November 8, Paytm reported its results for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23. The company's loss widened to Rs 571.5 crore in the quarter from Rs 645.4 crore a year ago. However, the loss narrowed from Rs 645.4 crore recorded in Q1FY23.