you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2019 05:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm Mall slashes monthly operation spend to Rs 40 crore

The amount is down from last year’s peak of Rs 200 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Paytm Mall has slashed its monthly operation capital by 80 percent to mitigate costs as the business undergoes restructuring. The amount is down to Rs 40 crore from last year’s peak of Rs 200 crore, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told the paper that the firm would focus on the growth of its offline sellers' services such as advertising and marketing, to generate revenue. Sharma expects to break even at earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) level by FY21.

Paytm Mall made a significant rejig away from discounts and cashback to a combined online-offline strategy in 2019.

In April 2018, Paytm Mall raised close to Rs 2,900 crore from SoftBank and Alibaba in a deal which valued the online shopping venture at $2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing by Paytm e-commerce, an aggregate amount of $400 million (about Rs 2,600 crore) came from SB Investment Holdings (UK) and its affiliates, including SoftBank Vision Fund; while about $45 million (about Rs 292.5 crore) was pumped in by Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce.

First Published on Jul 2, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #capital #E-commerce #Investors #PayTm #Paytm Mall

