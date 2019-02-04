Paytm data theft case: Sonia Dhawan's husband granted bail by Allahabad HC

Moneycontrol News

After a three-month ordeal, the husband of former vice president (Corporations/PR) and secretary of Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rupak Jain has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. The duo were arrested in an alleged extortion bid.

"Bail was approved by the High Court on Jan 31st. We are expecting the order copy to come in a couple of days," Satish Kumar, their lawyer told Moneycontrol.

"We had stressed upon the fact that no money transfer had happened into Rupak's bank account and he wan't even an employee of Paytm," he added.

Dhawan was arrested on October 22 along with her husband and an admin resource of Paytm Devender Kumar for allegedly being part of the extortion bid.

Ajay Shekhar Sharma, brother of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, had earlier told Moneycontrol that a person named Rohit Chomwal from Kolkata had tried to extort Rs 20 crore by threatening to leak "some photos and personal financial details" of his brother at the behest of Dhawan.

Chomal had apparently taken the names of Dhawan, Jain and Kumar stating that they were the people behind the plot.

The family had moved the high court seeking bail for Jain after the Surajpur District Court rejected his plea in November stating that the crime was of "serious nature".

Jain is currently under judicial custody and bail will be processed once the family gets hold of the order copy. Dhawan too is in custody and her bail appeal is pending before the Surajpur District court.

The case has seen multiple allegations and counter allegations. In October, the family had alleged that the promoters of Paytm were pressurising Dhawan to sell stake in the company and that she was being framed.

Interestingly, their previous lawyer had stated that Dhawan and Jain had received an extortion call of Rs 5 crore on September 22, two days after Vijay Shekhar Sharma received a similar call.