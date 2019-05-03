App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Payment service will be launched only after complying with RBI norms: WhatsApp to SC

Advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for the NGO, said that WhatsApp was allowed to run the trial of its payments services with one million users.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Instant messaging app WhatsApp on May 3 told the Supreme Court that it is conducting a trial run of its payment service and will comply with RBI norms on data localisation before launching the full service.

The trial run is likely to be completed by July end this year, it said.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran was hearing a plea filed by an NGO, Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), which has claimed that WhatsApp has not fully complied with RBI's circular which prescribed data localisation norms.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Arvind Datar, appearing for the messenger app owned by US-based Facebook, told the bench that they are only having a trial run which is likely to be completed by July and it will not launch payments services without fully complying with RBI norms.

related news

"We cannot launch the product without complying with the norms," Sibal said.

Advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for the NGO, said that WhatsApp was allowed to run the trial of its payments services with one million users.

Relying on the Reserve Bank of India's circular of April 6, 2018, he said that trial data of users cannot be allowed to be kept outside India.

"This may be violative of permission granted by National Payment Corporations of India (NPCI) to Whatsapp," he said.

Sibal said there was no formal agreement between WhatsApp and NPCI till now.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that WhatsApp was not complying with data localisation norms which is evident from the affidavit filed by the RBI.

To this, the bench said that if norms laid down by RBI are not followed by Whatsapp, then it can be prosecuted.

"Don't worry our arms are long enough. They cannot escape the law," it said and added that the issue requires detailed hearing and listed the matter in July.

On February 1, the apex court had sought response from RBI on the plea of NGO.

On January 14, the top court had allowed the NGO to implead RBI has party in the case.

In its petition, the NGO has sought direction to restrain the instant messaging platform from proceeding with its payment service unless it fully complied with the provisions of the RBI.

The Centre and WhatsApp had earlier told the court that a grievance officer for India has been appointed by the instant messaging service company.

However, the NGO has claimed that grievance officer has been appointed in the United States of America, which is "preposterous and against the sovereignty of India".

In its plea, the NGO has referred to IT (Intermediary) Rules of 2011 and IT (reasonable security practices and procedures and sensitive personal data or information) Rules 2011 wherein provision is made for appointment of grievance officer.

It has also said in its affidavit that it would be a paradox if data localisation norms are prescribed in India but companies are allowed to keep data officers in USA.

On August 27 last year, the apex court had agreed to examine the plea which alleged that WhatsApp does not comply with the Indian laws including the provision for appointing a grievance officer.

WhatsApp reportedly has over 200 million users in India and almost one million people are "testing" its payments service. India is one of the largest bases for the Facebook-owned company that has over 1.5 billion users globally.

In its plea, the CASC said that to open a bank account, a customer needs to comply with KYC norms laid down by the RBI and various other formalities.

"WhatsApp is a foreign company with no office or servers in India. To run Payments Service in India, WhatsApp is obligated to have its office and payments in India," it said.

"Moreover, it is also required to have a Grievance Officer for users in India. Yet, it is being allowed to continue with its payments and other services, without any check," the plea claimed.

The petition also alleged that the social media giant does not comply with tax and other laws of India, but its reach was such that it is used by everyone, be it a commoner or even the judges of the apex court.

It said every user has a number on WhatsApp but the messaging platform has no number through which its user can contact it for any grievance redressal.

Pointing to alleged cases of internet-based crimes, it has claimed that the growth of such incidents was directly proportional to the growth of the user base of messaging services like WhatsApp.
First Published on May 3, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Companies #India #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar issues a clarification on all the questioning over his ...

Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan: Here's how much ...

Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals why Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh was t ...

Game Of Thrones: Emilia Clarke reveals that episode 5 is going to be ' ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

Twinkle Khanna shuts a nutritionist on Instagram for bringing negativi ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan ...

Was Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he ...

IMD’s Cyclone Prediction Involves Lengthy Observations, Numerical Mo ...

Now PM Modi Avoids Using Chowkidar Word in His Election Rallies, Says ...

Karnataka Agrees to Supply Water From Narayanpur Reservoir to Parched ...

Harper’s Bazaar’s New Cover, Shot on a Smartphone, Makes a Raw & R ...

PUBG Styled Tata Nexon SUV Looks 'Straight Outta Pochinki' - Watch Vid ...

AIIMS PG 2019 Exam in Bhubaneswar Cancelled Due to Cyclone 'Fani'

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Kings XI Punjab Face ...

India-based Photo Journalist Arrested For Tresspassing in Sri Lanka Gi ...

K 13 Movie Review: Not Enough Meat to Hold Attention

Rain lashes Bengal as Cyclone Fani stings Odisha

Lok Sabha Elections: Digital India is on mute; politicians of all hues ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

It's bull and bear case for Biocon: Analysts divided as flat performan ...

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

IT shares fall after Cognizant reports poor earnings, revises revenue ...

Here’s why Marcellus Investment Managers is upbeat on HDFC Bank, TCS ...

Avengers: Endgame — Why Hulk's new and improved avatar in Marvel's I ...

Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi reveals Congress' UP strategy, says will ...

Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir: Midnight arrests and Hizbul Mujahideen thr ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Jet Airways employees’ bailout offer: No harm in trying because buye ...

Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike gives Arsenal t ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

The world's ugliest amphibian could soon be honoured as Kerala's state ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.