Sebi action against promoters group will not affect business, says Patanjali

Patanjali Foods Limited on March 16 said that Sebi's action against the company's promoters and the promoters' group will not affect the financial performance and its business.

Earlier, the stock exchanges put a freeze on 292.58 million shares of promoter group entities of Patanjali Foods Ltd for not meeting the minimum public shareholding norm within the stipulated deadline.

Issuing a clarification to the stock exchanges, Patanjali Foods Limited gave an assurance that the promoters are also working on their compliance. "We have received a communication from our promoters that they are fully committed to the mandatory compliance of achieving minimum public shareholding and they have been discussing various modes best suited for increasing the public shareholding. They are confident of achieving mandatory MPS within next few months," the company said.

In December 2017, the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated insolvency proceedings against Patanjali Foods, earlier known as Ruchi Soya Industries. And in July 2019, the tribunal approved the resolution plan submitted by Patanjali Ayurved for Ruchi Soya.