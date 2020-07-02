App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parth Jindal says JSW Group will bring down imports from China to zero

Parth Jindal said imports from China, at $400 million annually for the JSW Group currently, will be brought down to zero in two years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Parth Jindal on July 1 said the JSW Group, which includes the flagship steel business, will bring down its annual net import from China to zero, from the present $400 million, over the next two years, as a response to the violent stand-off between the two countries.

Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement, took to social media platform Twitter to show solidarity with the 20 Indian Army men who died in the Chinese attack.

He said:

While Jindal, whose father Sajjan Jindal chairs the Group, didn't provide further details, the conglomerate makes steel, cement, runs power plants, operates ports and also sells paints.

Jindal's comments come days after the Government banned 59 Chinese apps. Shipments from China are also being closely monitored and there are reports that many tenders, including those for infrastructure projects, will be re-visited to minimise Chinese participation.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 12:38 pm

tags #Business #China #Companies #JSW Steel

