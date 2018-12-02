Parryware forays into PVC pipes and fittings market in Tamil Nadu

Parryware, India's contemporary bathroom solutions brand, has expanded its business operations in India with its foray into the household plumbing pipe segment and plans to focus on Southern India in the first phase.

The company has introduced cPVC (Chlorinated polyvinyl chloride) pipes which are used for potable hot and cold water distribution systems and this is a significant addition to the bathroom fittings business of the company to scale its business in India, a company release said on December 2.

It aims at focussing on Southern India in the first phase of the business launch as it remains to be the undisputed market leader in the region.

Parryware cPVC pipes in the first phase of its launch would be retailed in Tamil Nadu through company's extensively spread retailer network starting next year.

"At Parryware, our constant focus is on offering complete bathroom solutions to our customers and the addition of cPVC pipes business is a step towards achieving this goal," Managing Director of Roca Bathroom Products Private Ltd, K E Ranganathan said in the release.