Parle most chosen brand in India followed by Amul, Clinic Plus and Britannia: Study

Parle is the most chosen brand in India, revealed Brand Footprint 2020 report from worldpanel division of Kantar.

Brand Footprint is an annual ranking of brands based on the consumer reach points (CRP) the brands scored in a year.

As per the report, scoring the highest CRP (million) at 6,029 (12 percent increase) Parle ranks first followed by Amul (4,632 CRP million, 17 percent increase), Clinic Plus (4,514 CRP million, 32 percent increase), Britannia at (4,215 CRP million, 29 percent increase) and Ghari (2,438 CRP million, 12 percent increase).

Five new brands joined the billion CRP club this year: Dabur, Vim, Sunfeast, Brooke Bond and Patanjali. About 21 brands made it to this group in 2019 compared to 16 in both 2018 and 2017.

Over two-third of the top 50 brands are Indian origin brands (36) while global stands at 14.

CRPs are the product of the number of households in the country, percentage of those households buying a brand, and the number of times it is bought by them in a year across categories. For example, if a brand is bought by 20 million households and it is bought four times on an average by these 20 households, then the brand’s CRPs are 80 million.

CRPs ultimately are choices – number of times a brand is chosen.

The report also showed that consumers made significantly more choices this year leading to a significantly better CRP performance by brands as 57 percent brands recorded growing CRPs.

Colgate stands at the highest penetrated brand at 88 percent, while Surf Excel marked a consistent CRP growth rate at 20 percent growth scoring 1,566 million CRP.

In the foods category, Britannia is the second most chosen brand and seventh-highest penetrated brand with a household penetration at 67.6 per cent.

Aashirvaad saw a surge with 4 percent penetration increase and 55 percent CRP growth.

Dabur as a brand comes out strong in the personal care and foods category with 34 percent increase in CRP growth, making it the fifth-most chosen beauty and health brand in India with a 70 percent household penetration.