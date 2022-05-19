Parle Agro urges government to postpone plastic straw ban

Frooti Brand Ambassadors - Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan

Parle Agro, the maker of beverage brands like Frooti and Appy Fizz, has urged the Indian government to postpone the ban on plastic straws in the country.

“Parle Agro has always invested in initiatives and projects with keen focus on sustainability. While Parle Agro endorses the Government led ban on the use of plastic straws, our plea is to postpone the implementation of the injunction by six months,” the company said in a statement today.

According to the company, India produces and sells a total of 6 billion packs of paper-based beverage cartons with integrated plastic straws per annum.

Presently the available capacity to provide a replacement of plastic straws with PLA straws or paper straws by a local Indian manufacturer is 1.3 million straws per day as opposed to the actual requirement of approximately 6 million straws per day.

“The hasty ban will negatively impact the industry and overall businesses of numerous players in the FMCG and beverage segment,” said the company.

Packaging companies will need to invest in the right infrastructure to accommodate the changes which will require time to ensure the alternative is appropriate and cost effective, especially, during inflationary times.

According to the company, currently, there is no local manufacturer who can accommodate the demand.

“Importing straws will be 6 to 8 times more expensive making the cost of the product unaffordable; particularly products that are targeted at urban and rural markets,” said the company

For Parle Agro, 50 percent of the company’s turnover is from rural markets as their products are strategically priced to cater to consumers across every corner of India. The increase in cost of the product will lead to a fall in demand and affect sales significantly.

“We support the noble intention of the Government to ban the use of plastic straws. To implement the changes, we need a postponement of the ban by six months which will allow packaging companies to build the right infrastructure needed to source locally. Even getting approvals from regulatory bodies after appropriate testing to manufacture PLA straws will require time. While the transition process has already begun, the short deadline is a matter of great concern,” said Schauna Chauhan, CEO, Parle Agro.

The percentage increase in cost from plastic to PLA is approximately 122 percent but if companies were to import the straws, the cost goes up by 259 percent and 278 percent for PLA and paper straws respectively, as per Parle Agro.

“Hence the industry will require time until local manufacturing capabilities are commercialised, all of which are currently underway,” it said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes