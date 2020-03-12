Parexel International betting big on Indian market

Parexel International, the US-based global clinical research organisation giant, is looking to ramp up its India operations.

So far, Parexel has utilised Indian talent to support its global functions but now it sees India as a major market.

India has a 17 percent share of global population and 20 percent global disease burden. However, only less than 1.5 percent of clinical trials happen in India.

But things are changing on the ground as Indian drug companies are gradually moving up the value chain by investing in biosimilars, follow-on biologics, specialty drugs and complex generics that require clinical trials to establish safety, efficacy and similarity.

The innovator companies too are making beeline to do clinical trials in India. This is where Parexel, with its expertise in end-to-end clinical trials and regulatory understanding, is sensing a huge opportunity.

"There's an upward trend in the global clinical trials, wanting to conduct studies in India plus the patient population, So if you look at the therapeutic area, the biggest market out here is for oncology, neurology, immunology plus the rare diseases piece. So diabetes is another area as well. So a lot of companies are wanting to come back now, the perception, taking some time to change, but it's in the positive direction," Peyton Howell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer at Parexel International, said in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

Sanjay Vyas, Senior Vice President, India Country Head & Managing Director of Parexel's Clinical Trial Supplies & Logistics Business Unit, said that Indian biopharma companies are making conscious efforts to put in more investment in developing biosimilars and biologics.

"There is also a steady rise in the number of clinical trial application that has come for the novel biologics as well as biosimilars between 2013 and 2019," he said.

Regulatory clarity

The second major change was government's efforts to streamline and speed-up the clinical trial approval process.

In 2019, the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules were revised by the government to include a renewed regulatory pathway.

This was done with the objective of reviving clinical research and bringing global clinical studies to the country. The non-refundability element in the compensation clause was done away with. Earlier draft specified that 60 percent of the compensation is non-refundable even if death or disability wasn't due to clinical trial.

"There was a time when it used to take six to nine months to get a clinical trial approved now it's 30-90 days. It is amazing to see that not only for orphan drugs meant for rare diseases. For biologics and drugs developed here in India. They're even saying that you don't get a response from the DCGI within 30 days you are actually are deemed approved," Vyas said

Vyas also pointed to other positive measures like having Ethics Committee located within a radius of 50 km of the clinical trial site. This helps to expand trial to more centres. The ethics committee reviews ethical standards and scientific merit of research involving human subjects.

Vyas said the headcount in India is the fastest rising averaging about 12 to 13 percent growth. The 5400 employees are distributed across Parexel offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mohali, Mumbai and Delhi. Three years back the company had around 800 people.

Indian offices serves more than 15 functions ranging from clinical trial operations, to project leadership to data management, to SAS programming, biostats, pharmacovigilance, medical writing, regulatory compliance, and others.

Parexel had taken a huge space in Hyderabad's Hitech City keeping in mind the expansion plans.

To build talent pool for clinical trial research in India, Parexel is exploring the possibility of launching Parexel Academy in India. The company has similar acadamies in Germany and China. The academy will give certifications to young graduates who want to build a career in clinical trial research. The company will also absorb some of them as interns.