Panasonic Life Solutions eyes $1 billion revenue by 2022, to focus on home automation

Electrical goods company Panasonic Life Solutions is eyeing $1 billion in revenues by 2022, a significant jump from the present $478.5 million.

The company, which sells products like switchgear, wires and lighting solutions, is also developing products for the home automation segment.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Vivek Sharma, Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions, said that they are already ahead of schedule in terms of the revenue target. The company ended the last financial year with a revenue of Rs 3,415 crore and profit of Rs 615 crore.

He said that if the company grows at CAGR of 15 percent on sales, they would be able to achieve the sales numbers.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Panasonic Life Solutions (earlier called Anchor Electricals) started nearly five decades ago and became a subsidiary of Panasonic Electric Works (now Panasonic Corporation) in 2007. It is one of the largest domestic manufacturers of electrical construction materials with six manufacturing units in four locations.

Panasonic Life Solutions is part of Japan's Panasonic Corporation. Panasonic India is a sister company which sells white goods, including television, refrigerators, air conditioners among others.

"We are among the most profitable companies in the industry. Our sales have been growing at a 30 percent compounded rate for the last two years. However, H1 growth has been 10 percent. The idea is to be conservative and plan, execute the targets. It is a mark that we will not like to miss," said Sharma.

Sharma said that while the H1 growth is lower, they expect the growth to improve from H2.

The brand has also come out with a new campaign called 'Naye India ke Badhte Load'. Sharma said that they will be targeted at households where there has been a rise in the number of appliances have gone up, and subsequently the ‘load’ on the electrical systems.

In the wiring devices space, the company has 40 percent market share. Sharma said that they are looking to consolidate their position in the space and take it to 50 percent.

Under Panasonic Life Solutions, products with Anchor and Panasonic brands are sold. Sharma said that they would want Panasonic to grow at a faster pace since they had not focused on this brand for the past two years.

Going forward, Sharma said that they will focus on segments like wiring, fan, indoor air quality, as well as lighting.

"Home automation is one area of focus. Similarly, under the housing-for-all initiative, we are looking to develop products for the low-income housing segment," he added.

Home automation refers to usage of wiring/switch solutions to ensure a connected appliances at home. The home automation market is estimated to be at $1.5 billion in India, with an annual growth of 30 percent.