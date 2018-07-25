App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panasonic India enters OLED TV space

The consumer durables company is targeting a 30 percent growth in television revenues in FY19

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Consumer durables major Panasonic India announced its foray into the OLED segment.

The company has launched an OLED television range in the 55-inch and 65-inch series as the company looks to increase television segment by 30 percent in FY19.

The OLED series will be available at a price range of Rs 2.99 lakh and above.

In addition, Panasonic has launched 11 models of 4K LED television priced at Rs 65,000 onwards.

Manish Sharma, President and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia said they are looking at 25 percent of their television segment revenues to come in from the 4K range.

The OLED TVs have Hexa Chrome Drive Pro, a technology that helps the television reproduce real-life colour.

Neeraj Bahl, Business Group Head, Consumer Electronic, Panasonic India said the company is also working with Hollywood's visual effects firm Deluxe to ensure the consumers get an amplified cinematic experience at home and is able to accurately portray the filmmaker's creative intent.

The OLED televisions are also enabled with Bluetooth so that they can be connected to a wireless audio speaker.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Panasonic

