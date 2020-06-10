App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Panacea joins hands with Ireland's Refana to develop COVID-19 vaccine by early next year

Panacea Biotec Managing Director Rajesh Jain has said the aim is to manufacture over 500 million doses of COVID-19 candidate vaccine, with over 40 million doses expected to be available for delivery early next year.

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biopharmaceutical company Panacea Biotec on June 10 announced its collaboration with Ireland-based biotech Refana to develop, manufacture and distribute an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.

Under the collaboration, Panacea Biotec will be responsible for product development and commercial manufacturing, with the joint venture undertaking clinical development and regulatory submissions across the world.

Both Panacea and Refana will undertake sales and distribution of the vaccine in their respective territories.

Close

Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec, said the aim is to manufacture over 500 million doses of COVD-19 candidate vaccine, with over 40 million doses expected to be available for delivery early next year.

related news

"The world needs a vaccine that is safe, effective, and scalable in a cGMP compliant manufacturing facility that has sizeable capacity and capability to cater to global demand," Jain said.

"Whole inactivated viral vaccines have a higher probability of being safe and efficacious, given their long history and better understanding of their mechanism of action, which has been elucidated over many decades," Jain added.

"Our partnership with Panacea Biotec brings this dream to a practical realisation with the ability to manufacture 500 million COVID-19 vaccines over 12 months," said Dr Phillip Schwartz, Chief Scientific and Medical advisor to Refana Inc., and the founder and president of NASDAQ-listed EnteraBio.

"Utilising proven models of viral pathogenesis and parallel conduct of multiple pre-clinical and clinical studies, Refana believes it can

significantly accelerate the vaccine development and approval process for its tried and true whole inactivated viral vaccine approach. We are very excited to combine this approach with Panacea Biotec's world-class technology, development and production capabilities," Schwartz said.

Panacea is one of the leading Indian vaccine makers. The company sells WHO-prequalified vaccines. It is also undertaking development

of a novel Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine, Pneumococcal Conjugate vaccine among other differentiated drug development programmes.

In April 2019, India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF), a leading India-focused investment platform, promoted by Piramal Enterprises and Bain Capital, invested Rs 992 crore in the company.

Indian companies with large vaccine manufacturing capacities are sought after by biotechs and research institutions in the West, that are developing vaccine.

Billions of doses of vaccine are needed to protect people from COVID-19 and build herd immunity against the pandemic.  So far the world has reported 7.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,11,276 deaths according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.  India has reported 2,76,146 cases, the fifth-highest in world, with 7750 deaths.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 12:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Real estate woes | Private equity investment in sector plummets 93% in 2020

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Crypto business takes off but industry still waiting for regulations  

Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

Rajasthan seals inter-state borders as COVID-19 cases surge

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

Have prices of properties, rentals in cities fallen? Depends on where you look

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

No e-voting for now: Gujarat High Court stay order on Franklin Templeton continues

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.