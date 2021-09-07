Panacea Biotec rolls out first batch of Sputnik V second jab

Representative image

Panacea Biotec on September 7 announced the first supplies of 1 million second doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which will come as a huge relief as the shortage of the booster shot has hobbled the rollout of the two-dose jab.

The news was cheered by the market. Panacea Biotec share price rose 6.47 percent and was trading at Rs 312.65 on BSE at 11.21 am, while the benchmark Sensex dropped 0.13 percent to 58,222.72 points.

“Panacea Biotec is pleased to have successfully produced and dispatched the first batch of Component II (Ad5) of Sputnik V vaccine. More batches are currently under production at our manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh,” said Dr Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec.

Unlike other two-dose COVID vaccines, Sputnik V’s two jabs have different components.

The manufacture of the second component based on (human adenovirus serotype 5) has become a challenge for manufacturers due to low-yield issues, impacting the commercial rollout of the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

This is the first batch of the so-called second component produced and supplied by the vaccine maker in India. The second component doses have been manufactured at the Panacea Biotec’s facility in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi.

The company said it received the necessary clearance from Central Drug Laboratories (CDL), Kasauli on August 31, 2021.

The batch will be distributed through Dr. Reddy’s which holds the distribution rights for the first 250 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

Panacea has an agreement with the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which is responsible for overseas manufacturing and sale of the jab, to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V.

Full-scale production of Spuntik V started at Panacea Biotec’s facilities this summer. The company said its facilities comply with GMP (good manufacturing practices) standards and are prequalified by WHO.

Moneycontrol has reported that Dr Reddy's is waiting for 2.7 million doses of Sputnik V second jab from Russia for full rollout. Now with supplies from Panacea, coming the rollout is expected to come on track.

Manufacturing the Sputnik V vaccine is complex because it uses two different human adenoviral vectors – Ad26 and Ad5 for the first and second doses, respectively. The vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart. The Ad5 is used as a heterologous booster, which is critical to the efficacy of the vaccine.

Sputnik V has been authorised for use in 70 countries.