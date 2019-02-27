App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pakistan closes airspace: Jet Airways wants DGCA to relax crew timing curbs

The dispensation has been sought as these West-bound flights, which were earlier using the Pakistani airspace, will now have to be operated over the sea, entailing higher flying time than the regular routes, the source said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jet Airways has sought relaxation in flight duty and rest-hour norms from the regulator DGCA due to the closure of the Pakistani airspace and subsequent rerouting of the West-bound flights amid escalation of tension between the two nations.

The dispensation has been sought as these West-bound flights, which were earlier using the Pakistani airspace, will now have to be operated over the sea, entailing higher flying time than the regular routes, the source said.

"Due to the escalation of tension along the Western border, the Pakistani airspace has been closed. In view of this, we have to reroute flights South of Pakistan FIR (flight information region) leading to increase in flight and flight duty times," Jet Airways vice-president for operations Floyd Gracious said in a communication to the airline pilots.

An FIR refers to specified airspace where flight information and alerting services are provided. Generally, an FIR can be land and sea territory as well as any international airspace as defined under global norms.

"We have requested the DGCA for some special dispensation due this sudden development keeping in view least discomfort to travelling guests," he said.

Both the pilots and cabin crew are governed by DGCA mandated flight duty and time limitation (FDTL) norms but a special dispensation will allow the crew to do additional duties and night landings as well.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #aviation #Companies #DGCA #India #Jet Airways #Pakistan

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.