P&G's global CEO says category sales growing; bullish on Indian markets

Proctor & Gamble Global posted robust growth numbers for the year ended June 30, 2018, of which two markets — India and Turkey — reported double-digit growth, said P&G's Chief Executive Officer David Taylor during an investor concall on August 1.

Proctor & Gamble follows July-June as their accounting year.

During the concall, Taylor added that sales were growing for all categories in India and he is bullish on the Indian market.

"Twelve of our top 15 countries held or grew organic sales in fiscal 2018, with six of those growing mid-single digits or faster. Turkey and India each delivered strong double-digit growth, with all categories in each country growing sales," Taylor said.

“Changing government policies include tax, trade and privacy. There is retail transformation, disruption of the media ecosystem, rising input and transportation costs, foreign exchange headwinds, and highly capable multinational and local competitors determined to win,” he added.

He further said the company is accelerating changes to meet the challenges and improve results. “We are building an organisation that owns outcomes in each market so that we can accelerate our pace of growth,” Taylor said.

In India, P&G operates through two listed and one unlisted companies, that delivered a top line of Rs 9,000 crore for the financial year 2016-17. Earning numbers for the 2017-18 financial years are yet to be disclosed.

“We are leading disruption across the value chain, innovation, supply systems, consumer communication, retail execution, customer and consumer value to consistently and sustainably grow sales, margins and cash,” Taylor said.

He also said Baby Care had a challenging year, but the company significantly strengthened its long-term position. Baby Care sales in India grew 34 percent.

Few of the key categories of operation in India include detergents, shampoos, feminine and baby care, male grooming, over-the-counter products and oral care.

In April 2018, Madhusudan Gopalan was appointed as the India Managing Director and Chief Executive officer, replacing Al Rajwani. Gopalan’s responsibility is to increase sales in India.

April also saw P&G announcing that it was taking over Merck Limited, the listed Indian arm of the German drugmaker, in a $4.2 billion (or Rs 27,300 crore) global acquisition of its consumer health business.

P&G sells brands such as Pampers diapers, Gillette razors and Vicks. After the acquisition, P&G got the opportunity to expand its consumer healthcare portfolio with Merck's over-the-counter (OTC) products such as Nasivion, SevenSeas, Maxepa and Electrobion.