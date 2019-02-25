App
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO re-brands OYO Living to OYO Life

OYO Life provides upgraded living experiences at affordable prices to young professionals globally, OYO said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hospitality firm OYO on February 25 said it has re-branded its long-term fully managed housing rental solution, OYO Living, to OYO Life.

OYO Living was conceptualised based on the feedback and demand from the customers and asset partners.

"Its new identity - OYO Life - is based on the philosophy that housing is an essential product to life and influences and inspires how you live your life," said Ritesh Agarwal, CEO and founder at OYO Hotels and Homes.

Launched in October 2018, OYO Life offers residents fully managed independent residential units, inclusive of contracting, furnishing, cleaning, maintenance, and in-stay services, the statement said.

Currently, OYO has footprints in over 500 cities across 10 countries - India, China, Malaysia, Nepal, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Japan. It has more than 13,000 franchised or leased hotels in its chain and over 6,000 homes.

Rohit Kapoor, who joined OYO in December 2018 as the CEO of its new real estate businesses, takes on the additional role of leading the OYO Life business.
