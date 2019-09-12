OYO partners Mountania Developers to open its first upscale hotel in Ahmedabad

Hospitality firm OYO on September 12 said it has partnered Mountania Developers to open its first premium upmarket hotel in Ahmedabad.

Mountania Developers has acquired the 64-suites property in Ahmedabad which will be operated under OYO brand by redesigning it into a premium upmarket hotel, the company said in a statement.

OYO will be working with companies like Mountania Developers, that will acquire the assets, while OYO will provide its core expertise in property onboarding, renovation and redesigning using tech-enabled interior designing capabilities and revenue management (pricing and yield) services, it added.

With this, OYO plans to add to its offerings across economy to upscale segments, thereby further strengthening its customer strategy, the statement said.

"We believe that our deep understanding of Indian consumers and trends coupled with our operational and technological capabilities will be a game-changer for us in the upscale segment," OYO Hotels & Homes India & South Asia CEO Aditya Ghosh said.

This segment holds a lot of promise for OYO, given the rapid growth of the hospitality industry over the last few years, he added.