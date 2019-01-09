App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO launches OYO Home in Dubai

Starting with 40 homes in the Dubai, the hospitality chain plans to ramp up the footprint to 200 homes in next six months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hospitality firm OYO on January 9 said it has launched its home management service, OYO Home, in Dubai as it plans to introduce the category to other emirates in the UAE.

Starting with 40 homes in the Dubai, the hospitality chain plans to ramp up the footprint to 200 homes in next six months, OYO said in a statement.

The company currently operates over 3,000 fully-managed residential accommodation in India across 25 cities, it added.

"Since launching OYO Home in India, we've seen exponential growth and currently operate over 3,000 homes in the country. We've introduced unique accommodation experiences to travellers ranging from historic villas dating back to 1900s to theme-based apartments and are now ready to extend OYO Home to Dubai," OYO Hotels & Homes Chief Growth Officer Kavikrut said.

UAE's top holiday destinations have a sizeable number of homes that are locked and unutilised, he added.

"Home owners in Dubai have enthusiastically welcomed OYO's new foray and opened up their homes to this opportunity, and we are already seeing a lot of interest amidst our patrons too," Kavikrut said.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Startup

