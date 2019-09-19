App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

OYO expands to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in US

The company has committed $300 million as an initial investment in the US to fuel rapid growth across the country, OYO said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hospitality firm OYO on September 19 said it has expanded its presence to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in the United States.

The company has committed USD 300 million as an initial investment in the US to fuel rapid growth across the country, OYO said in a statement.

"We are excited with our rapid growth and early success in the US, our newest home market," OYO founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said.

Close

The US is a key home market for the company given its huge potential, he added.

The company had recently partnered with hospitality investment and management company Highgate to open its first key flagship property OYO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in the US.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Oyo #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.