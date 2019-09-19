OYO expands to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in US

The company has committed $300 million as an initial investment in the US to fuel rapid growth across the country, OYO said in a statement.
Hospitality firm OYO on September 19 said it has expanded its presence to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in the United States.
The company has committed USD 300 million as an initial investment in the US to fuel rapid growth across the country, OYO said in a statement.
"We are excited with our rapid growth and early success in the US, our newest home market," OYO founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said.
The US is a key home market for the company given its huge potential, he added.The company had recently partnered with hospitality investment and management company Highgate to open its first key flagship property OYO Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in the US.
