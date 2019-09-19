OYO expands to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in US

Hospitality firm OYO on September 19 said it has expanded its presence to over 100 hotels in more than 21 states in the United States.

The company has committed USD 300 million as an initial investment in the US to fuel rapid growth across the country, OYO said in a statement.

"We are excited with our rapid growth and early success in the US, our newest home market," OYO founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said.

The US is a key home market for the company given its huge potential, he added.