Overall hiring jumps 38% in April as Mumbai and Delhi lead charge: Naukri

Overall hiring recorded 38 percent year on year growth in April as metros like Mumbai and Delhi led the employment generation chart, Naukri.com said on Friday.

“The job market continues to reflect promising hiring patterns across metros and non-metros. Amongst metros, Mumbai (63 percent) registered the highest growth in demand for new talent across this month as compared to April 2021,” Naukri said in its monthly index.

Delhi (47 percent), Pune (38 percent), Kolkata (38 percent), Chennai (34 percent), Hyderabad (32 percent), and Bengaluru (27 percent) also remained positive.

In non-metros, hiring sentiment is positive with Coimbatore leading the race once again by showing strong growth of 63 percent.

Other cities such as Jaipur (50 percent), Vadodara (32 percent), Kochi (24 percent), and Ahmedabad (22 percent) also maintained hiring momentum, Naukri said.

Demand for professionals across different experience levels remained steady with freshers having experience up to three years witnessing highest growth of 52 percent.

Hiring activities in the four to seven year experience bracket saw a jump of 37 percent. Similarly, demand for professionals with 8-12 years of experience grew 24 percent, for 13-16 years (37 percent), and over 16 years (33 percent).

“The new financial year has witnessed a strong sentimental uplift when it comes to hiring activity across all parts of the country. The worst hit sector of travel and hospitality continues to recover registering the highest growth in the last one year growing by 169 percent over last year. These are good signs indicating that the nation is on the path to economic recovery and we are hopeful that in the coming months hiring activity will continue its strong,” said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com

Freshers having up to three years experience saw the highest growth of 214 percent in the travel and hospitality sector.

Besides, sectors like education, real estate, and BFSI registered a significant jump in hiring activity.

“Furthermore, industries like auto/auto ancillary (37 percent), telecom/ISP (36 percent), and FMCG (34 percent) also observed positive hiring growth,” Naukri said.