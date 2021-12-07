MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Over 3.96 lakh cos removed from official records for non-compliance in 5 years

Figures provided by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh to the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on December 7 showed that a total of 3,96,585 companies were removed from the Register of Companies in the last five financial years.

PTI
December 07, 2021 / 06:42 PM IST

More than 3.96 lakh companies were removed from official records in the last five financial years after following the due process under the companies law, according to official data.

The corporate affairs ministry, which is implementing the Companies Act, 2013, struck off 12,892 companies from the official records in the last fiscal, while the number stood at 2,933 in 2019-20.

Figures provided by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh to the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on December 7 showed that a total of 3,96,585 companies were removed from the Register of Companies in the last five financial years.

In 2016-17, a total of 7,943 companies were removed from the register, while the count was at 2,34,371 in 2017-18 and 1,38,446 in 2018-19.

To a query on whether many companies were struck off on account of lack of compliance, the minister replied in the affirmative.

Close

Related stories

Pursuant to provisions of Section 248 (1) of the Companies Act, the name of a company can be removed from the register subject to certain conditions after following the due process of law.

The removal is subject to the condition that the Registrar has reasonable cause to believe that companies that are not carrying on any business or operation for a period of two immediately preceding financial years and these firms have not made any application within such period for obtaining the status of a dormant company under Section 455.

In a separate written reply, Singh said that CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) framework is disclosure-based and CSR-mandated companies are required to file details of such activities annually in the MCA21 registry.

"On the basis of filings made in the MCA21 registry up to 30.09.2021, both public and private sector companies have spent an amount of Rs 8,828.11 crore in FY 2020-21, of which an amount of Rs 2,559.30 crore were spent on 'healthcare related activities'.

"However, ministry does not maintain the details regarding the CSR expenditure made by companies under CSR for COVID-19 separately," he added.
PTI
Tags: #Corporate Action #Minister of State for Corporate Affairs #Parliament winter session #Register of Companies
first published: Dec 7, 2021 06:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.