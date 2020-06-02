App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Our operations have been severely impacted due to COVID-19, says IndiGo CEO

We have taken steps to reduce our unit costs and increase our liquidity by making our fleet more efficient, said Ronojoy Dutta

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More




InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), which reported a loss of Rs 870 crore in the fourth quarter ended March, said its revenue was 'materially' impacted by the novel coronavirus led nationwide lockdown.


Following is what Ronojoy Dutta, CEO of the country's largest airline, said about the disruption caused by COVID-19 in the quarterly statement:

Close

Our operations have been severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government declared a national lockdown with effect from March 24. As a result, no scheduled passenger flights were operated between March 24 and May 24.

related news

Our revenue was materially impacted by the shutdown of air traffic during this period. During the same period, we continued to incur committed expenditure with respect to our employees, aircraft-related costs expenditures such as lease rentals and other expenditures. This has significantly impacted our profitability.

We have taken several actions to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on our business. We have taken steps to reduce our unit costs and increase our liquidity by making our fleet more efficient , ensuring our capacity is right sized to the market, putting on hold discretionary expenses, deferring certain capital expenditures, etc. We have commenced our operations with effect from May 25.

We will ramp-up our operations in a phased manner, subject to government directions. We have a sufficient fleet, crew and other operating staff available to scale-up operations across networks to cater to demand as it scales-up, strictly adhering to safety and social distancing norms. We have introduced a number of measures as part of our new standard operating procedures like spray cleaning the aircraft at every arrival, increased frequency of deep cleaning of the aircraft, wiping of all touch points such as tray tables, arm rests, seat belts, lavatory door, etc to ensure the health and safety of our passengers.

Due care has been exercised to determine recoverability of the carrying amount of the assets while preparing the company’s financial results as of and for the year-ended March 31. We have performed sensitivity analysis on the assumptions used and based on current estimates, expects the carrying amount of these assets to be recovered. We have a strong cash position as of March 31 and hold our current investments in highly liquid funds and bank fixed deposits. We have met and expect to meet all our ongoing cash obligations pertaining to our lease rentals, debt repayments and any other financial obligations.

The unprecedented nature of the pandemic makes the future business environment uncertain. However, we will continue to carry out the impact assessment on our assets and closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.






Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is the highest paid IT CEO in FY20 compared to Wipro, TCS

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh is the highest paid IT CEO in FY20 compared to Wipro, TCS

In Charts | COVID-19 impact on global trade, education and crime

In Charts | COVID-19 impact on global trade, education and crime

Coronavirus pandemic: MHA eases visa, travel restrictions for foreigners coming to India

Coronavirus pandemic: MHA eases visa, travel restrictions for foreigners coming to India

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.