Our aim is to be fastest Rs 1,000 crore company: Stellar Value Chain Solutions Founder

Third-party logistics firm Stellar Value Chain Solutions is eyeing a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by FY21, making them among the fastest Rs 1,000 crore companies in India, company founder Anshuman Singh said.

In a freewheeling chat with Moneycontrol, Singh said the company would close the current financial year with a revenue Rs 700 crore.

Catering to the logistical needs of customers across e-commerce, consumer retail, FMCG, auto, pharma, telecom, industrial, chemicals and electronics, the company aims to be a disruptor and the market leader by FY22-23. For this, the 50-year old founder drew up an ambitious plan.

In the next four years, the company looks to build a modern warehousing infrastructure base of over 50 million sq ft across 21 cities in India and link them with a cross-country fleet of over 50,000 trucks.

Total investment for this would be Rs 25,000 crore, to be jointly invested by landlords, developers, owners and vendors along with a contribution from Stellar, Singh said. He further plans to list his company in the future.

The company undertook 'Value Chain Transformation' for some 1,200 clients of which Amazon and Flipkart were the largest corporations. Singh is keen to take this transformation to the entire logistics and supply chain and catapult India up the global index. "On the Global Logistics Performance Index, India is at 44 and I want us to be in the top 5," he said.

From Co-Founder To Founder

Singh who hails from a family of civil servants, had illustrious stints with Grasim, H&R Johnson, Bombay Dyeing and Pantaloon Retail in his initial years where he quickly scaled the corporate ladder.

In 2004, he became the first supply chain professional in India to reach the top position of a company when at 35 years of age he joined Welspun India as its Chief Executive Officer (Domestic Business).

Singh subsequently turned entrepreneur and set up and co-founded Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSC), in 2007 as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. His firm was the first in India to set up modern warehousing, conforming to international best standards and practices.

In FSC, he created the first fully integrated and automated supply chain company. In doing so, he also brought to India, for the first time, large distribution centres, varied global technological players in WMS, conveyor systems, put-to-light sortation, cross belt sortation, GST-enabled network design, real-time tracking in transportation.

He then used this expertise in forming his own logistics company - Stellar Value Chain Solutions in 2016. US private equity firm Warburg Pincus invested $125 million in the company and secured a majority stake.

It has a pan-India footprint and total logistics area of 9 million sq ft (covered warehousing area of more than 4.5 million sq ft) across 30 cities. The company also has a fleet of over 1,000 trucks in the express and temperature-controlled transportation segment.

In April 2019, Stellar made its third acquisition by acquiring Patel Roadways. The company had earlier acquired Kelvin Cold Chain Logistics and express logistics segment company Innovative Logistics Services.