Oscar winner Namit Malhotra on how India has taken centre-stage in visual effects

The India story at this year's Oscars was Dune's win in the visual effects category. The Namit Malhotra-led DNEG, which is a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Prime Focus, created the visual effects for the film.

DNEG, which had two nominations in the 94th Academy Awards, including No Time To Die, has so far won six Oscars, five of them in the last seven years. Malhotra says that every film the company has worked on and projects that have won an Oscar have contributions from India and Indian artistes in various levels of complexity. "Indian talent and scale of potential is growing rapidly. The more our artistes shine, the more the world will recognise us," he said.

London-based DNEG, which was acquired by Prime Focus in 2014, raised Rs 3,000 crore in February and will soon be listed on the NASDAQ exchange with a valuation of $1.7 billion. Malhotra said that the funds will be used to increase investments in technology, expand newer business such as gaming, and hire additional talent.

The company has recruitment plans for India as well, he added. "We will be increasing the headcount by 2,000 people in India in the next 12-18 months," said Malhotra.

He added that the visual effects and animation industry is poised for massive growth. "Entertainment services, especially animation and VFX, are going to take centre-stage and Indian artistes and talent are becoming relevant world over. There will be a marked increase in that capability."

Big potential