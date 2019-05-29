Organisations lend an olive branch to retrenched staff

Anuradha Kaushik, a 37-year-old telecom sector employee, was told that her services would no longer be required from May 2019 onwards. However, her employer ensured that she has a temporary job till she is able to find another job. Further, her health insurance benefits were also not discontinued.

To gain an edge in a competitive labour market, more companies are expanding severance packages and offering job placement assistance to separated employees. According to outplacement services firm RiseSmart's Guide to Severance & Workforce Transition 2019 survey, 44 percent of all companies surveyed globally now offer some form of severance benefits to all employees.

Joel Paul, RiseSmart's General Manager, India, told Moneycontrol that while outplacement is in a nascent stage in India, more number of companies are offering hand-holding to the retrenched staff.

The survey of 1,500 HR professionals said that Indian businesses are adopting employee-friendly policies such as severance benefits, internal transfers and job placement assistance to separated employees. The Guide, an annual survey of 1,500 human resource professionals around the world, provides insights into trends shaping severance and outplacement services.

Outplacement refers to placing an employee elsewhere for a short period before he/she can take up another employment.

"Companies want to be more humane and involved with exiting staff. This is to ensure that all the good employees exit the company with a positive perception of the firm and if there is any future opportunity, these ex-employees could be called back," he added.

Once a decision is taken to let go of people, Paul said that the first step that is taken is to redeploy them elsewhere. Only if this is not possible in an existing workplace will facilities like outplacement be explored.

Severance pay

About a third of all companies offer between one and three months of severance, and a fifth of all companies offer between three and six months.

Only a little more than a tenth of all firms surveyed offer between six and nine months.

In general, the larger company, the more likely itis to offer impacted employees more than one month’s salary. Compared to earlier, today half the companies that have formal, written

severance policies offer outplacement to impacted employees

Averse to negative comments

The survey also found corporate leaders are increasingly responsive to negative online comments by former employees that could damage their company’s reputation.

A full two-thirds of HR professionals surveyed said they monitor employee websites like Glassdoor and Indeed for negative reviews \. This is a 10 percent increase from 2017.

While 50 percent of companies with severance policies offer outplacement as part of those packages, 68 percent have additional brand protection mechanisms in place.

“In a world where companies’ reputations affect their ability to hire and retain talent, organizations have to maintain a competitive edge at every stage of the employee journey–including upon separation,” said Dan Davenport, president and general manager of RiseSmart.

Just under 70 percent of companies monitor employer sites like Glassdoor and Indeed to assess the comments of separated employees. The survey said that 38 percent of employers see an increase in negative reviews on social media following layoffs.