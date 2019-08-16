Orbo AI raises $1.6 million in funding

Orbo.ai, an AI-powered imaging and visual enhancement startup, on August 16 said it has raised USD 1.6 million (about Rs 11.3 crore) in funding led by YourNest Ventures and Venture Catalysts.

The pre-series A round saw participation from industry veteran Vinod Dham and John Ason (Jet.com investor) as well as existing investors, including Refex Capital, a statement said.

Orbo will use the new investment to ramp up its AI-based research efforts to remain a step ahead of futuristic market demands and further create a seamless and automated visual enhancement stack, it added.

Set up in 2015 by Manoj Shinde, Orbo uses deep learning powered technology to improve imagery and provide enhanced resolutions for pictures and videos on mobiles, laptops or display devices.

Its solutions are used across industries, including media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce.

"We will be using the funds to provide superior technology solutions to our customers along with expediting our expansion and hiring plans across verticals such as R&D, engineering, product development, sales and marketing," Orbo.ai CEO Manoj Shinde said.