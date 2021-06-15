Opinion | Like China, India too needs a home-grown e-commerce champion

As questions mount over the business practices of foreign e-commerce giants operating in India, the time has come for us to realise that the country's online retail sector can never attain its full potential if it becomes the near exclusive preserve of local units of two US-based companies: Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart.

For the sector to really bloom, what we need is home-grown e-commerce champions steeped in the Indian ethos that can compete with foreign companies, benefit all key stakeholders including customers and online sellers, and more importantly, contribute to the long-term growth and development of the domestic economy by reinvesting a significant portion of their profits here. Additionally, in the process, thereby, further the Aatmanirbhar Bharat agenda also since for these entities India would never merely be a large market but also one where their heart and soul reside.

China has already shown the way in this regard with its own e-commerce champions. Some of the Chinese e-commerce companies are now so large and powerful financially that, at any point, they have enormous resources at their command to pick up stakes in enterprises located in any part of the globe. This capacity to invest big money, in turn, allows many Chinese e-commerce companies to rake in the moolah from even geographies where they may not be directly operating themselves or selling to.

There is no reason to doubt that India also cannot produce e-commerce behemoths of its own, given that the most essential prerequisite for this scenario to become a reality already exists here in the form of a strong and vibrant entrepreneurship culture. The success tasted by some large Indian corporate groups that have entered the online retail segment in recent times bears testimony to the fact that local business leaders have it in them to give their overseas counterparts a strong run for their money.

Authorities should now give serious thought to adopting an ‘India First’ approach in the online retail sector to encourage more local companies to scale up their ambitions in the e-commerce segment and not remain content playing second fiddle to foreign firms operating in this space.

Besides bolstering the online retail segment in India through the presence of bigger and stronger local players, such a stance could also have significant positive ramifications for other signature initiatives of the government such as ‘Make in India’, ‘Digital India’, etc.

There is little risk of the ‘India First’ approach in the online retail arena being dubbed protectionist or anti-competition in nature since no roadblocks would be created in the path of foreign companies in terms of restrictions being imposed on their operations. ‘India First’ would just be a strong signal to the world at large that this country wants to raise its self-reliance quotient across different business segments while making sure at every step of the way that the interest of the Indian customer is best taken care of.

For some time, a perception has been allowed to gain ground in some quarters that India’s online retail sector may find itself in a precarious situation if foreign e-commerce companies suddenly decided to up and leave because of authorities starting to ask them more probing questions on how they were conducting their affairs in the country.

Nothing could be further from the truth. There is little likelihood of foreign e-commerce majors exiting India because of the sheer opportunities for profit maximisation that the market here affords these companies.

At the end of the day, online customers are most loyal to their own money and could not care less about the ownership of an e-commerce platform if they feel that their chosen e-marketplace for purchases is delivering them the best value. Ambitious, full of dreams, home-grown companies that are still weighing the pros and cons of entering the e-commerce arena should take a lot of heart from this fact and strive to become the global benchmarks in this space.

Moneycontrol is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.