Opinion | Jack Ma may check out of Alibaba, but can he ever leave?

Madhavan Narayanan

Hanging up one's boots used to be an old proverb for retirement. Things are different these days as people achieve things early and get rich. Very, very rich, as in the case of Jack Ma, the Founder and Chairman of Alibaba Group. But there are First World problems to face. The wealthy lose sleep over other things: such as how to keep one's honour and peace of mind in times where nothing succeeds like success, but nothing can fail like succession.

We can wish Jack Ma all the best as he moves on to philanthropy, which has replaced golf as the favourite retirement activity in a world where money may come easy but fame and responsibility are difficult to let go.

While the 54-year-old Chinese e-commerce titan is being lauded for putting in place a plan to have a successor while he stays on as Executive Chairman, he has to ensure that the three Ps — people, processes and passion — do not come in the way as he chases that fourth P: philanthropy.

For inspiration, the Chinese multi-billionaire whose personal net worth is estimated at $36.6 billion is better off looking at Microsoft co-Founder Bill Gates and possibly other American billionaires. Gates can be justifiably hailed because Microsoft shares have tripled under Indian-born Satya Nadella after an unstable period under Steve Ballmer. But it must be remembered that Gates faced investor pressures to leave before he actually went helping farmers and malnourished children across the Third World. He also stayed on for 14 years as Chairman after quitting as a hands-on CEO.

Jack Ma, a former English language teacher, is unlikely to find much inspiration south of the Himalayas in India, where philanthropic retirement seems more like a 'nice to have' thing rather than a normal course of moving on in life. It is not just that Indian rich-listers find it difficult to let go. Even when they are ready, they are called back or summon themselves back from retirement because there is a mess to clear.

We only have to look at NR Narayana Murthy, co-Founder of Infosys, and Ratan Tata, the scion of the Tata empire, both of whom have figured in the headlines well past their prime because they came back to fix the corporate kingdoms they once ruled.

Murthy broke his own retirement rule and returned controversially as Executive Chairman in 2013 with son Rohan in toe and that only complicated things further. He later turned activist investor, which resulted in the exit of Vishal Sikka as CEO. Infosys has never been the same again. Nandan Nilekani, the other co-Founder who had left Infosys, is still there in a second coming as Executive Chairman. Murthy's talk of 'parental attachment' to Infosys and being 'emotionally invested' in the company he founded are pointers to how you can check out of leadership roles anytime you like, but you may never leave.

Look at Tata, who moved on as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata empire, but played the leading role in ousting his successor Cyrus Mistry — this time as the key figure in Tata Trusts that control Tata Sons through influential stakes. In that sense, Tata never really retired despite fancy claims.

We might put it to circumstances that both Tata and Murthy came back into pivotal roles. We have no idea if Jack Ma may face a similar situation. One hopes there are sayings from Lao Tzu or Confucius to help the Chinese titan move on in peace and glory.