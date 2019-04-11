App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | How shares with superior rights will help promoters

It will be useful for promoters who intend to raise funds from investors without diluting control

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nitesh Mehta and Anish Shah

 The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the securities market regulator, recently published a consultation paper on the issuance of shares with differential voting rights (DVRs). SEBI recognizes that such a structure is essential for promoters who play an important role in the success of their companies. This will enable them to raise funds without dilution of control in the company. Such structures can also serve as defence mechanisms against hostile takeovers of companies.

Many countries, including the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, have permitted DVR structures for their companies. Some Fortune 500 companies like Alphabet (a legal entity of Google), Facebook, Nike have already implemented DVR structures.

Currently, listed companies in India can issue shares with differential rights. However, such shares cannot have superior rights in terms of voting or dividend as compared to normal equity shares. Gujarat NRE Coke Ltd., Jain Irrigations Systems Ltd. etc. are among the few listed companies in India that have issued shares having DVRs.

related news

SEBI through this consultation paper proposes to structure the regulation of DVR issuance.

The consultation paper broadly prescribes issuance of shares with DVRs under two scenarios—first for companies that have already listed their equity shares and wish to list DVRs and, second, for companies that are unlisted but propose to list their equity shares. Further, it divides the DVRs issuance into two classes—‘SR shares’ which means shares with superior voting rights and ‘FR shares’ which means shares with fractional or inferior voting rights as compared to ordinary equity shares.

Companies whose equity shares are already listed for at least a year can issue FR shares whereas SR shares can be issued only by unlisted companies, which are proposed to be listed.  Issuance of SR shares is not permitted once the company is listed.  While FR shares can be issued to all equity shareholders, including promoters, SR shares can only be issued to promoters. This is in line with the intention to allow promoters to maintain their controlling stake.

Further, in terms of voting and other rights, rights of FR shares as compared to equity shares should not exceed the ratio of 1: 10, whereas SR shares as compared to equity shares shall have the maximum rights of 10:1.

In the case of listed FR shares, at least 25 percent of shares are required to be held by public shareholders, while SR shares should be fully owned by promoters.

It is interesting to note that the consultation paper narrates several restrictive conditions on SR shares such as perpetual lock-in, which means that promoters will neither be able to transfer their SR shares nor will they be allowed to pledge these shares. Even the transfer of SR shares within the promoter group is not permitted. Further SR shares need to be mandatorily converted into ordinary shares on or before the completion of five years of the listing of ordinary shares of the company.

The paper also has other conditions prescribed for shares having superior or inferior rights. The regulator has kept it open by inviting comments on the paper.

DVRs (SR / FR) will certainly help promoters who intend to raise funds from investors without diluting control.

 Nitesh Mehta and Anish Shah are, respectively, Partner and Director (Transaction Tax) BDO India.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 10:59 am

tags #DVRs #listed companies #SEBI #shares #voting rights

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Whoa! Reality star Kim Kardashian studying to be a lawyer, will take e ...

83: Our special date with Ranveer Singh and team is just a year away!

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Kieron Pollard overshadows Gaylestorm, KL Rahul, ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

Vote For Truth Within You: Anupam Kher, SS Rajamouli, More Urge People ...

With Long List of Lok Sabha Candidates, 12 EVMS in Each Booth, All Eye ...

Aaj Bihar Ki Beti Ghar Aayi Hai: Swara Bhasker Delivers First Politica ...

IPL 2019 | Australian Kelly Replaces Injured Nortje in KKR Squad

Elections 2019: VK Singh on His Biggest Competitor & More

Election 2019 LIVE: Sonia to File Nomination from Rae Bareli; Mamata v ...

Elections 2019: Key Players and factors Influencing First Phase of UP ...

Sunil Chhetri Thinks Messi is God's Gift, But Feels Cristiano Ronaldo ...

Manchester United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Hoping for PSG Repeat Agai ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP unlikely to repeat 2014 show in Gujarat, ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

IMF's Gita Gopinath says India must 'transparently communicate' growth ...

EU offers PM Theresa May Brexit pause to October 31

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty around 11,600 amid caution a ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Motilal Oswal says Laurus Labs is at an inflexion point, resumes 'buy'

Top brokerage calls for April 11: Jefferies bullish on Havells, Whirlp ...

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's everything WhatsApp is doing to avoid ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: 907 artistes issue joint statement in support ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu wins fifth term as PM; Opposition ...

Champions League: Barcelona gain upper hand in quarter-final tie with ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

BJP manifesto is like a good dream, easy to sell; but does the govt ha ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.