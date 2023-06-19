English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Online travel booking space heating up – who feels the pinch?

    While the industry tailwinds are strong, there is little room for margin expansion for EaseMyTrip, while IRCTC’s growth trajectory is unexciting

    Madhuchanda Dey
    June 19, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    Online travel booking space heating up – who feels the pinch?

    With the unprecedented boom in travel and tourism, players with deep pockets are increasingly getting attracted to this space. (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Player with deep pocket eyeing the OTA space Incumbent OTAs to feel the heat We do not expect multiple expansion anymore Recent acquisition in the rail space does not impact IRCTC immediately IRCTC’s monopoly not a given forever, we see unexciting earnings trajectory With the unprecedented boom in travel and tourism, players with deep pockets are increasingly getting attracted to this space. Over the weekend, Adani Digital Labs Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, announced the acquisition of a 100 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Requiem for India’s infra dream or a reality in the making?

      Jun 16, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US drug shortages an opportunity for India, investment advisers at risk of phas...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol pro Weekender | Hop, skip or pivot? 

      Jun 10, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      The markets will dance to the Fed's tune next week

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers