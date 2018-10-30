App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 07:42 PM IST

Online education firm UpGrad acquires Acadview

Acadview helps graduates upskill to get relevant jobs

Representative image
Representative image
Online higher education company UpGrad has acquired skilling platform Acadview Software.

Founded three years ago, Gurgaon-headquartered Acadview empowers fresh graduates to find jobs by upskilling them with in-demand technologies through online live courses and industry projects.

With this acquisition, the online higher education company is venturing into bridging the employability gap for a market which has enrollments of 35 million students in colleges, institutions, across 50,000 higher education institutes and 800 universities.

"College students in India are looking forward to picking up new age skills to make themselves more employable. UpGrad’s highly engaging online learning solution along with Acadview’s solid presence within the college space in India will allow us to deploy learning solutions for college students at a massive scale,” said Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar, Co-Founders, UpGrad in a joint statement.

Acadview also helps young IT professionals make an extra living by teaching relevant courses and mentoring students. The company had raised an undisclosed amount of funding from angel investors from India and Silicon Valley. Acadview brings strong partnerships with more than 80 universities and colleges in North India.

Himanshu Batra, Founder and CEO of Acadview said they have a cultural fit in their mission through the UpGrad deal.

“Equipping students with engaging content, personalised coaching, hands-on experience with real-world projects and guidance from subject matter experts in the industry can bring a step change in the quality of workforce available to employers.," he added.

Acadview has entrepreneurs and technology experts from the Bay area as mentors.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 07:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies

