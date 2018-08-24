App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Onida launches 4k Android smart television; looks to increase revenue from LED TVs

The company is targeting to expand its market share and revenues in the smart LED TV category

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Onida, the consumer durables brand of Mirc Electronics has launched an Android 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR10, for sale exclusively via Flipkart. It is an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Powered by Google Assistant, the TV comes embedded with a voice search command. It is available in three sizes -- 43, 50 and 58 inches and comes at a starting price of Rs 52,000.

The company said in a statement it is targeting market share expansion and better revenues in the smart LED TV category.

The television comes with the Pixel Illuminating Engine (PIE) which is aimed at giving a sharper picture quality, runs on a quad-core processor, and has 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory.

In addition, to enhance the personal experience of the user, the TV also supports audio streaming to external Bluetooth devices like wireless headphones or even a home theatre system.

Vijay Mansukhani, MD, Mirc Electronics said, "We have been working with Google to come out with ultra-high-end television and are happy to launch this in such a short span."

This product will help position Onida as a new generation brand among younger customers, he said.

The product will be exclusively sold on e-commerce platform Flipkart, just ahead of the festive season. In India, almost 50-60 percent of the annual sales is generated between August to January.
