App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

ONGC preparing strategic vision document for 2040: Chairman

The Perspective Plan 2030 was ONGC's earlier vision document that outlined strategic goals for the growth of the organisation and for the energy security of the nation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is mulling on a vision document for 2040 that will lay the strategic roadmap for the nation's largest oil and gas producer for the next two decades.

ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker, in his speech after hoisting the national flag at the company headquarters at Dehradun, said the vision document 'Strategic Roadmap 2040' would craft the strategy for the firm as an integrated energy major with a long-term perspective.

"The document would reframe the vision and recast the objectives of Perspective Plan 2030," he said.

The Perspective Plan 2030 was ONGC's earlier vision document that outlined strategic goals for the growth of the organisation and for the energy security of the nation, a company statement said.

related news

"Our portfolio has seen a metamorphic change in the last decade. Today our business portfolio includes E&P, refining, petrochemicals, LNG, pipelines, retail, SEZ Infrastructure, power etc. While these developments open up new vistas and opportunities for the company, they also add layers of complexity to our decision-making and strategic framework," he said.

Shanker said ONGC is considering many opportunities for sustaining growth and fulfilling its vision of becoming a global energy leader. The exercise also envisages evaluating potential growth areas, both within and outside India, so that ONGC is able to prioritise suitable actions well in advance. ?

Overall, FY18 was a solid year for ONGC, he said. "Our standalone hydrocarbon production increased year on year; the uptick in gas output was particularly impressive. Crude oil output increased marginally from FY17 levels while gas output increased by over 6 per cent to 23.5 BCM from 22.0 BCM in FY17."

Shanker also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the company's subsidiaries. Overseas production recorded another strong year of growth. Oil plus oil equivalent gas output increased to over 14 million tonnes in FY18 against 12.80 million tonnes a year back.
First Published on Jan 26, 2019 05:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #ONGC

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.