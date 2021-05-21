ONGC mid-sea mishap: Vessel Varaprada with 11 people still missing

With the mid-sea mishap at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) facility in Bombay High, the focus of the entire rescue machinery was on barge Pappa 305 (P305).

However, what is raising concerns for many is an anchor handling boat, Varaprada, which is still missing with 11 of its crew members.

There were a total of 13 members in Varaprada, which is operated by Gal Constructor.

The Indian Navy, while on its rescue mission for Pappa 305, found two of its crew members mid-sea.

When contacted, an Indian Navy official said that it is not in charge of Varaprada’s rescue mission, and the Indian Coast Guard is looking into it.

An ONGC official confirmed that the vessel is yet to be identified. According to marinetraffic.com, the vessel is out of range and was last reported on May 17 at around 9.24 am.

“Search operations for 11 members of Varaprada, the anchor handling boat of Gal Constructor carrying, are also going on,” said the official.

The Coast Guard was not reachable for comment.

In five floating vessels involved in the mid-sea mishap, casualties have so far been reported in P-305.

With Varaprada missing since May 17, hopes are gradually reducing regarding the staff who were part of the vessel.

In P-305, so far 51 bodies have been recovered, while 24 are still missing.

Out of the total 714 personnel who were involved in adverse incidents in the five vessels – P-305, Varaprada, Support Station 3, Gal Constructor construction barge and Sagar Bhusan – 628 have been rescued so far.

For rescue operations, six vessels of the Indian Navy (INS Kochi, INS Kolkata, INS Talwar, Beas, Betwa, Teg), five vessels of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG Smarth, Juliet, ICG 206, CG Patrol, ICG Shoor), 20 vessels of ONGC, one Afcons International vessel and 15 helicopters (ONGC-7, Navy-4, Coast Guard-4)have been pressed into service.